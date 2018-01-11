Davide backs cell site shutdown, liquor ban on Sinulog

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III supports Cebu City Hall’s decision for a cell phone signal shutdown and a liquor ban on the Sinulog Grand Parade and procession.

“I have not received any information about it yet. I think that’s for security reasons. But it still depends on the assessment of our police organizations. Hopefully there would be no security threats this Sinulog Festival,” he said.

Acting Cebu City police chief Supt. Artemio Ricabo said they are ruling out a cell site shutdown within the parade and procession route in order to secure the crowd and participants during the event.

Ricabo said the public should be advised beforehand so they won’t be alarmed if their cellphones have no signal during the Sinulog celebration on Jan. 20 and 21.

The governor also said he agreed with the city government’s decision to ban liquor on commercial outlets as well as street parties in order to curb abuses by the revelers.

“Sometimes masobraan ang mga tawo (people can be unruly) and they can get rowdy. They should make way for the audience and participants,” Davide said.

He said revelers should drink in their homes or hotel rooms instead of at the streets.

“Ang city government mas nasayod man sila sa Sinulog kaysa kita dinhe sa province (because they’re more knowledgeable on Sinulog compared to us here in the province),” Davide said.

Last Nov. 11 Osmeña issued an executive order banning the distribution and sale of liquor within the 300-meter radius of the parade and procession route.

He also prohibited concerts, shows, performances, gigs, recitals, and events in these areas from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said they turned down permits for those who wish to hold disco events in their areas when they found out that their locations are still within the 300-meter radius prohibited area.

He said managers of 36 hotels and 42 pension houses as well as security chiefs of commercial outlets within the Fuente Osmeña area were reminded anew of the liquor ban.