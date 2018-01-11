Ex-cop linked to drug trade killed in Dumaguete City

An ex-cop was killed in a shootout with anti-drug police operatives along Bishop E.P. Surban Street fronting the Holy Child Hospital Dumaguete City, Negros Orientalon Tuesday night, a belated reporting the ?Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said.

Senior Inspector Paul Arapols of the Dumaguete City police led the anti-drug operation that resulted to the arrest of P02 Roderick Maquinta, who was dropped from the ranks of the Phillipine National Police after he went AWOL (absent without leave).

Maquinta allegedly fired at the policemen first and was killed when the policemen fired back, said P03 Joshan Magalso, desk officer of the Dumaguete City Police Office (DCPO).

Maquinta was immediately brought to Holy Child Hospital but doctors on duty declared him dead on arrival.

Two policemen were wounded in the incident and were identified as P01 Relebert Berenio, 25, and P01 Joseph Apable, 31, both whom are members of the Public Safety Company assigned in Mabinay, Negros Oriental.

Three big sachets and four small saches of white cyrstalline powder believed to be shabu (crystal meth) after also seized from Maquinta during the buy-bust operation on Monday.

Superintendent Jonathan Pineda, DCPO chief, told Cebu Daily News that Maquinta will tightly guarded as he is now considered to be a “high value target.”