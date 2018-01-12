Search for article

WATCH: Apas BMO not authorized to solicit for Sinulog contingent says Osmeña

01:23 PM January 12th, 2018

By: Inna Gian Mejia, Nestle L. Semilla, January 12th, 2018 01:23 PM

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña clarified that he never authorized any employees from the Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO) in Apas to ask for a solicitation for their Sinulog contingents.

Osmeña warned that those who will continue the act will be fired immediately.

Tomas said “There is a possibilit to disband the Barangay Apas’ BMO.”

