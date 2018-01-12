WATCH: Apas BMO not authorized to solicit for Sinulog contingent says Osmeña

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña clarified that he never authorized any employees from the Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO) in Apas to ask for a solicitation for their Sinulog contingents.

Osmeña warned that those who will continue the act will be fired immediately.

Tomas said “There is a possibilit to disband the Barangay Apas’ BMO.”

