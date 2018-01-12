Sinulog Festival starts

Drizzle fails to dampen parade launching Cebu’s grandest festival

Amid the pomp and pageantry marking the start of this year’s grandest festival in Cebu – the Sinulog 2018, the faithful are reminded about the essence of being a devotee.

Msgr. Roberto Alesna, who celebrated the Mass sponsored by the Cebu City government on Friday, made this call in his homily to the hundreds of devotees at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño’s Pilgrim Center.

“Do not let the growing Christian faith remain stagnant. Stagnant nga kutob ra g’yud diha ang debotion. Dapat ubanan kini og aksiyon ug mission (Do not let the growing Christian faith remain stagnant. Stagnant that it only remains as a devotion. Devotion should go with a mission and an action),” said Alesna, during the 2:30 p.m. Mass after Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña declared the Sinulog festival open.

Thirteen contingents from different schools in Cebu wearing colorful costumes danced to the beat of the drums playing the Sinulog beat as the kickoff parade started after the Mass.

Osmeña and his wife Cebu City Councilor Margarita Osmeña joined the dancers and other city officials in the 1.3 kilometer parade which ended at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella and other city officials also joined the parade.

Ricky Ballesteros, executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said that despite the drizzle the kick off parade and grand launching for the Sinulog 2018 was very successful.

“We started on time and ended up on time. I think the drizzle a while ago was a blessing,” Ballesteros said.