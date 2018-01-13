Councilor Cortes laid to rest at family’s Mandaue mausoleum

THE late Mandaue City Councilor Demetrio “Tatay Jun” Cortes Jr. was laid to rest on Saturday at the family’s mausoleum at the Mandaue cemetery in Barangay Guizo.

Family members, Mandaue city officials led by Mayor Luis Gabriel “Luigi” Quisumbing and friends attended the funeral and bid their goodbyes to the late councilor.

“Thank you for teaching me what leadership is all about. We will greatly miss you. We love you, Tatay Jun,” said Rep. Jonas Cortes (Cebu 6th district), who is the younger brother of the late councilor at the funeral.

Earlier that day, the remains of the late councilor were brought to the Mandaue City Hall’s session hall for public viewing, and at 3 p.m. they were brought to the National Shrine of St. Joseph for the Requiem Mass officiated by Monsignor Marnel Mejia.

After the Mass at past 4:00 p.m., the late councilor was brought to his final resting place at the Cortes family mausoleum at the Mandaue Municipal Cemetery.

The late councilor succumbed to a chronic kidney ailment at a private hospital in Mandaue City last December 28, 2017.

Rep. Jonas Cortes earlier said that his older brother had been in and out of the hospital in the past year and had been undergoing dialysis treatment at that time.

The late councilor also served as a vice mayor of the city in the 1980s, and prior to that he was a barangay captain of Centro.