DepEd reminds schools not to sacrifice classes for practice

SCHOOLS who have contingents joining next Sunday’s Sinulog Grand Parade were reminded to ensure that their class schedules won’t be compromised for the event.

Amaryllis Villarmia, information officer of the regional Department of Education (DepEd-7), said based on their guidelines, the rehearsals of the contingents should not be in conflict with their class schedules.

“We are strict on our rules that no classes should be disturbed in extra-curricular activities, especially if it’s not DepEd initiated,” Villarmia said.

If classes are postponed for the practices, Villarmia said make-up classes should be scheduled in order to complete the DepEd’s calendar for school year 2017-2018 which number 202 days.

“The schedule for make-up classes will be delegated to the principals. They can have it on a Saturday or they can extend the hours of classes,” she said.

Villarmia said schools should come to an agreement with the parents of the students.

“But the department has not received any complaint from the parents regarding their children participating the Sinulog. We will also inquire in our division level if they received any,” she said.

Villarmia asked the organizers to ensure the security, safety and health of the students, especially during the event.

DepEd also required the local government and Sinulog Foundation, to assign a point-person that will guide the participating students throughout the preparation until the end of the activity.

The organizers were also required to designate a medical officer during the activity.

“All aspects of the activity should already be properly coordinated, including their food and accommodation,” Villarmia said.