Woman nabbed in Cebu is in national list of high value targets – PDEA 8

The 29-year-old woman who was arrested with P1.2 million worth of shabu on Thursday is in the national watchlist of high-value targets (HVTs) by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Edgar Jubay, the PDEA director for Eastern Visayas (Region 8, disclosed to Cebu Daily News by phone on Sunday that Baysay Custodio, who was arrested in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City, Cebu on January 11, is included in the national watchlist of HVTs as she has been known as an ex-girlfriend of now-jailed self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa.

Custodio, a native of Albuera town in Leyte, which was also the base of Espinosa’s drug operation, was one of the trusted lieutenants of Espinosa, according to Jubay.

Jubay said Custodio was apparently in Cebu to secure her drug supply, as Central Visayas, he revealed, is one of the biggest sources of drugs in the country

Custodio was caught with 250 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu (crystal meth) with an estimated value of P1.2 million./