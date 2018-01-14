Pagasa says rains in Cebu this week

DEVOTEES who plan to attend the Novena Mass of Señor Santo Niño are advised to bring umbrellas or wear raincoats due to possible rainfall in the next few days.

Al Quiblat, Mactan chief of the state weather bureau Pagasa, said Cebu will experienced scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the tail-end of a cold front affecting its northern area and Eastern Visayas.

He said they issued a gale warning on Sunday midnight over the northern part of Cebu which is expected to experience 17 millimeters of rainfall.

Quiblat said there is also a northeast monsoon or amihan that brought moderate to strong winds that clock in at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Waves are estimated to be as high as 1.25 to 2.5 meters.

Quiblat said they hope the weather improves on Wednesday this week. He said an Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is seen looming below the equator as of 2 p.m yesterday.

“Mao na atong gibantayan kon mo-migrate ba siya pataas ug mobalik og kusog during the weekend (We are closely monitoring if it would migrate upwards or intensify during the weekend),” Quiblat said.

There are 20 vessels registered for the fluvial procession on Saturday Jan. 20 and the deadline of the registration is on Thursday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu station said.

At 2 pm last Saturday, boat trips bound to Bantayan were canceled due to the big waves caused by the cold front experienced in the north.

The trips resumed yesterday, the Coast Guard said.