Blessing of 11 dump trucks and 2 minibusses at the Mandaue City Hall.

The dump trucks and minibusses purchased by the Mandaue City will then be distributed to its barangays, which will be used to collect the garbage in the City.

In A Facebook post by the Mandaue City PIO Facebook page, Mandaue Mayor Luigi Quisumbing hopes that with the new equipment, garbage in the city will be reduced especially if the residents will cooperate in their garbage segregation campaign.