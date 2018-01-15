Tom warns public about drinks and party drugs

ASIDE from reminding Cebuanos to keep Cebu City clean, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña warns the public about dangerous drugs during parties and concerts at the Sinulog Festival.

Osmeña advised the public especially those who would attend parties and concerts to be careful about receiving drinks offered to them because these might be mixed with “party drugs.” “If you are offered drinks, do not drink it. Because it might be spiked with drugs. Because there have been some reports on that,” Osmeña said.

Based on the report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the commonly distributed party drug as of 2012 was ecstacy (methylenedioxymethamphetamine).

But according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), that this time around the party drug of choice is a mixture of shabu (crystal meth), ecstacy and viagra that are meant to heighten the senses, especially sexual urges.

He also said that he received reports about a person having died after attending a music festival event at the South Road Properties last year.

He said that the victim’s camp claimed that an aneurysm caused the death, but there were reports suggesting the possibility of “party drugs” as the cause of the death.

He said that this is one of the reasons — the conducive use of drugs — the city government denied some permits for parties and concerts to be held a day before and during the Sinulog Grand Parade.

However, he said that the compelling reason the party permits were denied is the traffic congestion at the SRP.

Meanwhile, a complaint of selling and possession of illegal drugs has been filed against a businessman and another man, who were caught in a recent buy bust operation in Mandaue City with party drugs – ecstasy – worth P36,000.

Chief Insp. Emmanuel Gomez, acting Regional Special Operations Group in Central Visayas chief, said that the complaint had been filed at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday morning against businessmen Richard Go, 40, owner of a hotel; and Niel Benjamin Yap, the man, whom Go allegedly named as where he allegedly got the party drugs.

Go was arrested inside his hotel on Thursday and Yap was caught a few hours later in a follow up operation.