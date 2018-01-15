Search for article

Police shot dead man who went amok inside a fastfood outlet in Talisay City

11:23 PM January 15th, 2018

By: Benjie B. Talisic, January 15th, 2018 11:23 PM

A man who went amok and fired his gun inside a fastfood chain outlet in a mall in Talisay City in southern Cebu was shot dead by responding policemen.

Superintendent Jason Villameter, Talisay City Police Office chief, identified the suspect as Michelle Jeff Gabutan.

He said Gabutan entered the fastfood chain outlet at 4:40 p.m. and suddenly drew his firearm and began firing at random.

One customer, identified as Charity Cardiente, 21, a management trainee, was hit and wounded in the knee.

As customers scampered for safety, police elements also arrived to subdue Gabutan.

Gabutan was asked to surrender but he instead pointed his firearm towards the policemen, which prompted a policeman to shoot Gabutan, Villameter added.

Gabutan was rushed to the Talisay District Hospital but he died in the facility at past 5 p.m. while undergoing treatment, said Villameter.

