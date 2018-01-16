Search for article

Disaster teams to be deployed for Sinulog Festival

By:

@theMorexette

10:59 AM January 16th, 2018

10 disaster teams from local government units (LGU) will be deployed starting tomorrow to provide additional manpower needed to ensure safety and quick response during the Sinulog Festival.

Data from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) revealed that the local disaster teams from Liloan, Danao City, San Fernando, and Argao will be deployed at Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño to respond for any situation that may arise in observance for the Novena from tomorrow until Friday.

During the fluvial procession and grand parade this Saturday and Sunday respectively, local disaster teams from Medellin, Tabogon, Barili, Dumanjug, Toledo, and Sibonga will be assigned on areas such as the Cebu Technological University – Main Campus, and the Cebu South Bus Terminal.

