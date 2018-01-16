Search for article

Fire hits 10 houses in Duljo-Fatima

11:09 AM January 16th, 2018

By: Benjie B. Talisic, January 16th, 2018 11:09 AM

Firefighters try to put out the fire in Barangay Duljo-Fatima | PHOTO by Lito Tecson

10 houses were burned down in a fire that hit Duljo-Fatima on January 16, Tuesday morning.

The alarm was received at 8:18 a.m. and was later placed under control at 8:43 a.m.

According to the Chief of the Cebu City Fire Station, Inspector Noel Ababon, the fire started at an abandoned house near the firewall owned by Vidal Carillo and spread into nearby houses.

No one was hurt.

Ababon said damaged is pegged at P200,000 while the cause of the fire is still being determined.

WATCH: Cebu City Fire Marshall, Chief Insp Noel Ababon updates on Barangay Duljo-Fatima fire | Benjie Talisic

Posted by Cebu Daily News on Monday, January 15, 2018

