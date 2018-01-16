Fire hits 10 houses in Duljo-Fatima

10 houses were burned down in a fire that hit Duljo-Fatima on January 16, Tuesday morning.

The alarm was received at 8:18 a.m. and was later placed under control at 8:43 a.m.

According to the Chief of the Cebu City Fire Station, Inspector Noel Ababon, the fire started at an abandoned house near the firewall owned by Vidal Carillo and spread into nearby houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was hurt.

Ababon said damaged is pegged at P200,000 while the cause of the fire is still being determined.