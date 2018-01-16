Search for article

Man dies after getting hit by province-owned vehicle

01:47 PM January 16th, 2018

A 67-year old pedestrian died after he got hit by a province – owned vehicle plying through Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in Talisay City this morning.

The City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CTTODA) confirmed that a Hilux pick-up truck of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) hit Rodrigo Somobay around 6 a.m. today

Somobay was rushed to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) but doctors declared him dead around 10:00 a.m.

PO2 Carlos Dicdican, CTTODA investigator, told reporters that the pick-up, with plate number SKN 712, was driven by PDRRMO worker identified as Nicolas Matugas.

“Nilabang siya sa dalan sa Cebu South Coastal Road sa Brgy. San Roque. Ang pick-up padulong south (The victim crossed the Cebu South Coastal Road in Brgy. San Roque. The pick-up was bound for southern Cebu),” said Dicdican.

