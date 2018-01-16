State of calamity declared in three sitios in Brgy. Pasil

THE Cebu City Council yesterday declared a state of calamity in Sitios Lawis 1, Lawis 2 and Riverside in Barangay Pasil which was gutted by fire last Sunday, Jan. 14.

The declaration of a state of calamity was done during the council’s regular session, in order to enable the city government to utilize the 2018 funds from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) for the fire victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire victims are now worried over their health especially with the continued rains.

Although there are no reported illnesses among the fire victims, some said the children aand the elderly could get sick at the evacuation centers, with the inclement weather affecting Cebu.

Mecherose Lalinjaman said none of her family members have been sick since the fire but with the situation at the evacuation center and the persistent bad weather it won’t be long before the children and the elderly would catch colds and fever

Lalinjaman, who is pregnant with her second child, said that she will sleep at her sibling’s house in Barangay Inayawan since she is vulnerable to illnesses because of her condition.

But she was grateful that the Cebu City govenrment gave them food, which helps to keep them health.

Former Pasil Barangay Councilor who is also a fire victim, Ramon Cabugason said that they are confident that their health is being monitored by the city government.

“I think if there are sick residents it is not the result of fire. Also, the city government is actually giving the residents here medecines they need everyday,” said Cabugason.

CCDRRMO head Nagiel Bañacia said they have been giving medicine kits to the fire vcitims.

He also said that they are feeding the residents porridge and boiled eggs for 24 hours.

“Our CHD (City Health Department) personnel are on standby,” Bañacia said.