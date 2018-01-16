Fish, vegetables’ prices to go down after Sinulog

Prices of fish and vegetable varieties are expected to go down on the first week of February, a week after the Sinulog Festival which gathers tourists from all over the world.

The price decrease will happen if there are no weather disturbances that will affect the supply of fishery products and vegetables in the region, according to the chief of the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (Amad) of the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7).

Amad Chief Gerry Avila said the division’s daily price monitoring report observed the increase in prices since December 2017, which continued until Sinulog week.

“The demand remained higher than supply since December. Supply was also affected by the typhoons and low pressure areas which affected fish catch and vegetable plantations,” Avila told Cebu Daily News.

Based on Amad’s price monitoring report, ampalaya (bitter melon) which usually costs P50 per kilo is now priced at P120 per kilo.

Red creole onion, which usually comes from provinces in Luzon, is currently priced at P130 per kilo from pre-holiday price of P80 to P90.

“The increase in the price of red onion is still an after effect of the Christmas demand,” he said.

Amad conducts daily retail price monitoring at the Carbon and Pasil markets. These prices are based on the January 16 report conducted from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Vegetables such as sayote and cabbage, which cost P15 and P40, respectively increased by P3 to P10. These vegetables are mostly sourced from the southern Cebu town of Dalaguete.

Cebu’s vegetable supply comes from Baguio and from provinces in Mindanao.

Due to the inclement weather, Avila said fishery products have higher prices. A kilo of bangus is sold at P170 per kilo, which is P20 to P30 higher than the pre-holiday price.

Anduhaw is sold at P180 per kilo, tulingan at P170 per kilo while galunggong is sold at P170 per kilo.

“Fish is expensive because we do not have control of the weather. There is low supply compared to the demand,” said Avila.

Prices of commercial rice also increased by P1 to P5. A kilo of ordinary rice is now sold at P46 while a kilo of special rice is now sold at P52 per kilo. Rice from the National Food Authority is sold at P32 per kilo.

Noting the high prices of fish, Avila advised consumers to stretch their budget and consider buying meat products, especially chicken which is only sold at P140 per kilo, as an alternative.

Pork belly (liempo) is priced at P200 per kilo, pork ham (pigue) at P220 per kilo, pork ribs (buto-buto) at P140 per kilo and beef rump (tapadera) at P230 per kilo.

Avila said there is adequate supply of these commodities in the market.