PDRRMO readies for rains from new LPA

JUST as the low pressure area (LPA) which brought heavy rains early this week dissipated, another weather disturbance may bring the rains back this Friday and threatens to dampen the scheduled Walk with Mary at 4 a.m., the Traslacion at 7 a.m., and the coronation night of the Sinulog Festival Queen 2018.

The Mactan bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is now monitoring the new LPA which is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility today.

Pagasa Mactan chief Engr. Al Quiblat said that yesterday afternoon, the LPA was spotted more than 1,200 kilometers southeast of Mindanao.

“But that’s our current forecast. If there are no significant changes in the next few hours, there’s a possibility that either the LPA’s trough will cast over Cebu or it will pass by the province this Friday,” said Quiblat.

However, there is a good chance that the weather would improve over the weekend.

“Our current model shows that we can experience clearer skies this Saturday and Sunday. But there may be isolated cases of rain showers so we advise the public, especially those participating in the fluvial and Grand Parade, to bring an umbrella. Not only in case it will rain but also as protection from the heat,” he said.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) advised their counterparts in the towns, cities and barangays to be alert for possible floods and landslides.

Local disaster units will also be deployed near the routes of the procession and Sinulog grand parade to serve as additional responders in case of any eventuality.

Last Tuesday afternoon, the state weather bureau raised the red rainfall alert for the entire province because of the continuous rains which caused floods and landslides, resulting in the evacuation of some families to safer ground.

Data from the PDRRMO showed that at least 36 families or over 160 individuals from the towns of Tuburan, Asturias, and Minglanilla were relocated to higher ground as the rivers swelled and started to overflow.

Rescue teams from Danao City and the province also conducted a search and rescue operation following reports that a 7-year-old girl, identified as Danilyn Matugas, from Barangay Langusig in Danao City, went missing Tuesday afternoon.

PDRRMO information officer Julius Regner, in a press conference, said they are still confirming reports that she may have been swept away by torrential river current.

“Our team is also in the area to determine if the incident was related to the heavy rains we experienced yesterday,” said Regner.

A minor landslide also occurred in Sitio Canduway, Barangay Damolog in Sogod. No one was reported injured but it rendered one lane of the municipal road unpassable.

A house in barangay Guindaruhan, Minglanilla was also confirmed to have been swept away by the rapid current of the Guindaruhan River which overflowed. The owner of the house, Ernesto Intion, and his five children, were evacuated to safety before the incident happened.