Five nabbed in Talisay buy-bust

Five persons including a village councilman were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tanke, Talisay City on Tuesday afternoon.

Chuck Filotero, 32, a village councilman of Cansujong, Talisay City was arrested inside his residence during a buy-bust operation conducted by members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City past 4 p.m.

Arrested along with Filotero were Charlie Obrero, 41; Niel Cabardo, 35; Danny Racaza, 22 and Romeo Santillan, 38 who were buying illegal drugs when the police swooped down on the house of Filotero.

The suspects yielded eleven sachets of suspected shabu.

According to Supt. Jason Villamater, head of the Talisay City Police Office, Filotero was arrested before for selling illegal drugs and resumed his illegal business after serving his sentence.

The suspects are now detained at the Talisay City Police station pending the filing of appropriate charges.