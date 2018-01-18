Caindec takes oath as new LTO 7 Director

Cebuano businessman Victor Emmanuel Caindec took his oath as the new director of the Central Visayas Office of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday.

Caindec will replace Assistant Regional Director (ARD) Anita Pulga who was earlier designated as acting LTO-7 director on April 3, 2017.

In a special order dated January 9, 2018, Secretary Arthur Tugade of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) ordered the termination of Pulga’s designation as acting director.

“You are hereby directed to perform the duties and responsibilities as Assistant Regional Director of the said office,” said Tugade’s one-page order.

Caindec took his oath, a month after Malacañang approved of his appointment.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea wrote Tugade on December 7, 2017 to inform him of President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval of Caindec’s appointment at LTO-7.

Caindec was appointed as head of the Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (Citom) on December 2014 but resigned from his post six weeks later to return to the corporate world.

He then served as private sector representative in the Citom board.