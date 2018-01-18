AYALA REOPENS MALL

A lot of netizens and shoppers were overjoyed after Ayala Mall reopened its doors to the public yesterday, more than a week after it was struck by a huge fire that gutted their department store and that of Metro Gaisano.

A natizen named Nikki Racarbo wrote:”Hooray for today, maka shop tana bahalag gamay lang mag (we can shop even if there are few) open.”

Kenneth Lim also said: “The long wait is over mga bes, happy kaau ko because i love ayala jud.”

While Dk Leon said: “At least dili na kaau traffic ning sa may SM dapit kai naa didto mag pundok tanan tao (at least there won’t be much traffic near SM because that’s where a lot of people gathered) after the mall was closed.”

