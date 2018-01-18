PRO-7 CHIEF RELIEVED

Police assure security plans for Sinulog in place despite relief of Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino

As Cebu readies for its biggest event of the year, the Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog Festival, the top police official in the region was relieved of his position yesterday, just days before the Traslascion today, the fluvial and solemn procession on Saturday and the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) received his relief orders on the evening of January 17, six months after his assumption on July 17, 2017, replacing Chief Supt. Noli Taliño. His next assignment is Region 10.

Chief Supt. Robert Guzman Quenery will take over Espino’s post.

On the other hand, the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Senior Supt. Joel Doria is also in Japan for studies and will be back next month.

The CCPO is now under the leadership of Acting CCPO Director Supt. Julian Entoma.

Espino’s relief came as a surprise to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

“Wow! I’m surprised. I get along very well with Espino. That’s bad news for me,” Osmeña said.

Probe

Espino is facing a probe by the Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) into allegations that he demands at least P500,000 a week from gambling operators in the region.

Espino, who earlier denied the allegations said commanders are usually tagged as involved in illegal gambling by gambling operators to destroy their credibility and added, “First and foremost, we cannot say that there is illegal gambling in PRO-7 because most of the provinces have STL operators.”

STL or Small Time Lottery is legal.

“I think that was not the issue of my reassignment, and I have already given my comment on that. Those allegations are definitely bereft of the truth,” Espino said.

Osmeña said he personally has not heard any reports about Espino being involved in illegal gambling, even from the barangays in Cebu City.

“I don’t have reason to believe it,” he said.

What he heard, he said, was that Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino wanted Espino out of Central Visayas.

“I heard Michael Dino making sumbong about his gambling, whatever, I think it is more politics,” Osmeña opined.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, chairman of the Sinulog 2018 executive committee, was also taken aback by Espino’s relief, and like Osmeña, did not believe the allegations against him.

“Dili ta motoo ana (I don’t believe the allegations),” he said.

Sinulog security

Despite the relief of the region’s top police official, Osmeña assured that security preparations are in place and will not change.

Espino himself said there was nothing to worry about.

“The police had already laid down our security plans so we have nothing to worry about. I will turn over these plans to Chief Supt. Quenery,” the outgoing police general said.

Tumulak said Espino wholeheartedly cooperated with the city government especially in the security plans for the Sinulog festival.

“All systems go according to plan, that’s why I am very shocked (by his sudden relief),” he said, as he assured that Espino’s relief would not affect their security plans.

“I just hope that the new regional director will adopt the plans that have been formulated by the LGU, the Sinulog Foundation and the PNP,” he said.

Meanwhile Entoma said the police are always ready for a reshuffling of commanders and expressed his appreciation of the innovations Espino introduced to the security plans for all the activities of the Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog festivities.

On the other hand, Chief Supt. Rolando Felix, chief of the Directorate for Integrated Police Operations in the Visayas said his office will be overseeing and observing the implementation of security plans for the Sinulog.

He said the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) had a joint peace coordinating council meeting attended by officers from Regions 6,7 and 8 and discussed not only the Sinulog but also the festivals in other regions.

So far, he said there have been no threats received, which was also confirmed by Lt. Gen. Paul Atal, Commanding General of the AFP Central Command.

Atal said they are continuously monitoring possible threats especially for major events. He added that they will act as support group to the PNP and assured that the AFP is always ready for any eventuality.

Easy

Meanwhile, Espino considered his stint in Central Visayas as an easy assignment.

“I describe my Central Visayas assignment as an easy job. I find the place to be peaceful. Now it is going to be a challenging assignment to be assigned to PRO-10,” he said.

Espino celebrates his 54th birthday today. He said he is a devotee of the Señor Sto. Niño and asked for a three-day leave before assuming his new assignment.

“I asked for a three-day leave as PRO-10 RD (regional director) because I want to continue my novena to the Sto. Niño,” he said.