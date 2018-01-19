Provincial School Board willing to conduct drug test on teachers

The Provincial School Board (PSB) expressed interest to cooperate with DepEd – Cebu province on implementing mandatory drug tests among teachers.

Although he admitted that they have not tackled anything about DepEd’s memorandum on drug tests among teachers, PSB chairperson, Provincial Board (PB) member Christopher Baricuatro, said they will wait for instructions from DepEd Cebu’s superintendent Dr. Rhea Mar Angtud.

“But for me, it is truly important to conduct drug tests among teachers,” said Baricuatro.

The DepEd is expected to fully implement the random drug testings among teachers nationwide this year.