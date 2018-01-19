72 sea vessels to join fluvial parade — PCG

SEVENTY two vessels have registered for today’s fluvial procession which is 17 more vessels than last year’s vessel participants for the event.

Commander Jerome Cayabyab of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu Station said that 35 motor bancas, 25 tugboats, 6 motorboat vessels and six yachts were registered for the fluvial procession.

Cayabyab said this is 17 more vessels compared to last year’s 55.

He also said for security, the seven Philippine Navy vessels are put on standby to make sure that everything would go smoothly in the parade.

Two deputized Philippine Coast Guard marshals would also ensure the safety of the passengers of the participating vessels and make sure that they follow safety guidelines for the sea parade, he said.

“We already gave them safety guidelines to those who will be joining the procession like not to bring any deadly weapons,” he said.

Cayabyab said bringing deadly weapons, liquor and even decorating balloons on the vessels is prohibited.

“Children ages 12 and below are not allowed to board the vessels,” he added.

The BRP Agta LC-290 of the Philippine Navy, which has a capacity of 150 passengers, will carry the images of the Senor Sto. Niño and the Our Lady of Guadalupe during the fluvial procession.

He said that the vessel would leave the Lapu-Lapu City dockyard at 6 a.m. and would be expected to arrive at the Cebu City port’s Pier 1 at 8 a.m.

The reenactment of the First Mass, baptism and wedding on Filipino soil at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño would then follow at 9 a.m.