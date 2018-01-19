Meet the new PRO-7 top gun

THE new commander of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), Chief Supt. Robert Quenery assummed the post yesterday vacated by Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino who was reassigned to Region 10.

In simple ceremonies presided over by Deputy Director General Archie Francisco Gamboa, chief of the PNP Directorial Staff, held at Camp Sergio Osmeña, Espino turned over the command of the region to Quenery, just as Cebu celebrates its biggest event of the year, the Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog Festivities.

Quenery, 55, is a native of Bayombong, Nueva Viscaya and was a scout ranger of the Philippine Army until he joined the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He graduated from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in 1985, and belongs to the Sandiwa class.

Before his appointment in Central Visayas, Quenery was assigned in Region 2.

Quenery said he is a devout Catholic and was very happy with his assignment in Cebu because this is also his first time to attend the Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog.

The new police top official assured that he would prioritize the safety of the public attending the activities of the Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog Grand Parade.

He also said he was very excited to serve the Cebuanos as this is his first time in Central Visayas.

He told Cebu Daily News that he looks to eat vegetables and fruits, his favorite being guyabano. Married to Rosalie Buot Quenery, the couple has five children, four boys and a girl.