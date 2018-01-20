Oponganons welcome Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Hundreds of devotees greeted the images of the Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Sr. Sto. Nino as they visit Lapu-lapu City for the first time ahead of today’s fluvial procession.

Carrying candles, balloons and small Sto. Nino images, Oponganons led by Mayor Paz Radaza waited at the foot of the old Mandaue-Mactan bridge on Lapu-lapu City’s side to welcome the two images.

Mandaue City Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna and basilica rector Rev. Fr. Pacifico Nohara led the turnover of the two images to Radaza who waited on an elevated plaform set up along ML Quezon Avenue located just a few meters away from the foot of the old bridge.

The Sto. Nino and Our Lady of Guadalupe spent the night at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City following the Friday morning traslacion or the annual motorcade from the basilica to the national shrine.

Hundreds of Mandauehanons joined the overnight vigil at the national shrine and later on the 2a.m. send off mass.

When the mass ended shortly after 3 a.m., Fortuna and Nohara led the motorcade of the two images to Lapu-lapu City passing along Plaridel Street, right to A. C. Cortes Avenue before heading for the old bridge.

Hundreds of Mandauehanons tailed the motorcade while others waited along the motorcade route.

“Pasalamat sa tanang grasya ug pag ampo para sa maayong pang lawas ang akong tumong sa pag apil sa motorkada,” said 32-years-old Glenda Lim who was among those who tailed the around five kilometer motorcade to Lapu-lapu City.

Upon reaching Lapu-lapu City at around 4:05 a.m., Oponganons welcomed the two images with loud applauses and Sinulog dances.

A mass was also celebrated at the Virgen dela Regla National Shrine.