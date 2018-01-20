Road mishap kills 2 teeners in Danao City

Two young persons died while eight others were injured in a vehicular accident past 1 a.m. today in Barangay Guinsay, Danao City, 33 kilometers north of Cebu City.

P02 Rommel Custan, traffic investigator of the Danao City Police Office, identified the fatalities as Ace Ramonida Piñalosa, 17, and Angeline Ramonida Roble, 18, both residents of Barangay Tay-Tay, Danao City.

Both victims had severe head and body injuries and perished before reaching the Danao District Hospital, said Custan.

Custan said the injured were Jorwin Abela, 20; Roger Pantoja, 22; James Adrian Pantoja, 16; Peter John Tariao, 23; Ban-Ban Rabadon, 17; Resner Almacin, 17; Phoebe Durano Francisco, 18; and Roleth Pantoja, 14.

According to Jason Cal of the Traffic Management Office of Danao City, the victims were all on board a Nissan Navara, which was only two months and with its plate number still under registration.

The vehicle, driven by Ricardo Pito Mural Jr., 21, came from the adjoining town of Carmen and was heading back to Danao City proper. Upon reaching Barangay Guinsay, Mural maneuvered to overtake a ten-wheeler truck but did not see the van approaching from the opposite lane.

Mural avoided the incoming van but ended ramming his vehicle into the steel gate of a house along the road. The Nissan Navarra also damaged seven motorcycles parked along the accident site.

Custan said Mural was not injured and was now being held at the Danao City police station for investigation.