DWUP extends ID distribution until 4 p.m. today

The Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) extended the distribution of the registered vendors’ IDs until 4 p.m. today in Cebu City Hall Legislative Building after 800 vendors failed to claim their IDs.

DWUP Operations Chief Genevieve Alcoseba said vendors will not be allowed to sell in the designated Sinulog Grand Parade route without IDs.

“Not all did not claim their I.D.s and so we are forced to ask DWUP staffs to work just for the release of the remaining permits and I.D.s because the PROBE team and our Apprehension Team have started to look for violators,” said Alcoseba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcoseba said the deadline for distribution of the I.D.s is until today (January 20) until 4 p.m.

“We worry that they could not sell anything today so we exerted efforts (to distribute these IDs to them). Today is the last day of the distribution. I will then order our team to dispatch unregistered vendors and violators,” Alcoseba said.

Alcoseba gave a final briefing to DWUP and Prevention,Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team before sending them to their assigned areas.

Alcoseba gave her final briefing to the DWUP team who will give assistance to the PROBE team.

She said vendors will be given three warnings.

“I reminded them (DWUP and PROBE) that they will be giving maximum tolerance today. They will be given three warnings. If the vendors don’t follow, then that;s the time that they will confiscate the items,” she said in Cebuano.

All confiscated items will be released on Monday or Tuesday in the PROBE Office since they will keep track of the inventory of the confiscated items.

The final briefing included the Muslim Affairs Office since there are many Muslim vendors on Colon Street.