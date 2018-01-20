Police: expect cellular phone signal interruption

CEBU CITY—Cebu City residents should expect some interruption in cellular phone signals as the Sinulog festivities reached its peak on Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Supt.Robert Quenery, police director for Central Visayas, said cellular phone signals would be shut down along and near the routes of the solemn procession on Saturday afternoon and the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday.

He said the shutdown on Saturday would run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The solemn procession would start at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino and then head to Osmena Boulevard, General Maxilom Avenue, New Imus Road, M. J. Cuenco Avenue, F. Urdenata St. and P. Burgos St. before going back to the basilica.

The Sinulog Grand Parade would kick off in New Imus Road and then move to General Maxilom Avenue, Osmena Boulevard, R. Landon St. and Cebu City Sports Center where the contingents will hold their final performance.

In an advisory sent to its subscribers, Globe Telecome said there will be loss of signal affected mobile and Globe at Home LTE and prepaid wifi services in some parts of Cebu City and neighboring areas during the Sinulog activities starting Saturday afternoon.

“Signal will be restored upon the go-signal from the NTC,” it said.