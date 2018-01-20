Search for article

Cop chief, an ardent Sto. Niño devotee

11:13 PM January 20th, 2018

By: Benjie B. Talisic, January 20th, 2018 11:13 PM

DESPITE relinquishing his post as head of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino is still in Cebu albeit a private capacity as devotee of the Sto. Niño.

Espino, who joined yesterday’s fluvial procession for the Holy Child, said he had been a Sto. Niño devotee since 1991. His birthday falls on Jan. 19, a day before the Sinulog.

“The fluvial procession was the closest contact I had with the Sto. Niño,” he said. The other encounter he had with the Holy Child was during his tenure in Tondo, Manila.

Espino said he hoped that security measures would ensure a peaceful Sinulog.

