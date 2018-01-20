Lanao float showcases Muslim-Christian unity

COLORFUL interwoven strings that form the “lantsa” or Maranao boat will headline the Lanao del Norte float for today’s Sinulog Grand Parade.

“It serves as a visual metaphor for tying together different ideas and ethnicities around the country. Our culture is interwoven with each other. Each line is intersecting in various points of our history,” said float designer Abdulmari Imao.

About 17 bird-shaped figures with mechanized wings symbolizing the 17 regions of the Philippines and the image of the Holy Child are decked in the float which features the Okir design of Maranao art.

Imao, the son of the late National Artist Abdulmari Imao Sr., said the sarimanok and the Sto. Niño are both anchors of hope for the Muslim and Christian faith through the years.

“Being a son of a Muslim father and Catholic mother, I’ve been raised in both ways. We have to celebrate its similarities rather than the differences as we try to push the idea of unity amid diversity,” Imao said.

A set of kulintang and agung or Maranao gongs will be played by native Maranao musicians during the parade.

“There will be a lady in native Maranao costume beside a sultan and a lady in Filipiniana carrying the image of the Sto. Niño. It shows the unity of the Christian and Muslim in Lanao,” Lanao del Norte Gov. Imelda Dimaporo said.

Dimaporo said the concept of the float dramatizes their Muslim-Christian unity concept which helped them repeat as winner of the Sinulog Free Interpretation category last year.

“After Sinulog 2017, I already told the choreographer to prepare for Sinulog 2018 concept but the Marawi City siege happened in May, martial law was declared and then tropical storm Vinta last month,” Dimaporo said.

“(Through the float) we can show still our support to the Sinulog. Yes it will be our prayer to Sr. Sto. Niño for the healing of Mindanao and to protect our province from lawless elements. Hopefully we’ll be back to compete next year,” the governor said.