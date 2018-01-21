Sinulog Festival grand parade kicks off with heavy rain, power interruption amid a signal shutdown

A heavy downpour and power interruption were experienced while the Sinulog grand parade opening Mass was ongoing at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

But the rain and technical difficulties did not stop Msgr. Roberto Alesna, parish Priest of the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus in Barangay Lahug, from officiating the 8 a.m. Mass.

It rained for at least 10 minutes starting at around 8:30 a.m. while Alesna was delivering his homily. Power interruption was also experienced while the prayers of the faithful was being read a few minutes later. The interruption went on for at least 10 minutes but Alesna continued officiating the Mass.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in an 8 a.m. advisory, said that heavy rains with lighting and strong winds will be affecting the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu and the neighboring towns of Cordova, Consolacion, Liloan and Compostela this morning.

The heavy rainfall is expected to persist for the next one to two hours, according to Pagasa.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides. Keep monitoring for updates,” the Pagasa advisory said.