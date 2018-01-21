Sinulog Grand Finale now in full swing 

After thanking the Sr. Sto Niño for a good weather, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña officially declared the Sinulog 2018 grand parade open.

He also commended Sinulog volunteers, judges and even their special guests which included Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo and Department of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana for making this year’s celebration a success.

“I have a confession (to make). Wala koy gi himo. Daghan ang volunteers. Usa ra ang akong trabaho dinhi – turista. Tan aw lang ko,” said a grinning Osmeña in an short message which he delivered ahead of the grand parade’s formal opening shortly after 11 a.m. today.

Today’s celebration started with an 8 a.m. Mass officiated by Msgr. Roberto Alesna, the Parish Priest of the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus in Barangay Lahug. Contengents, who gathered along the New Imus Road, started to perform along the 5.3- kilometer route to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) while the Mass was ongoing.

The first to enter the sports center were the Cebu City government float, motorcycle enthusiasts led by Councilor Renato Osmeña Jr. and men dressed as Star Wars troopers.

Dancers from the Cebu Provincial government then performed on the grandstand stage followed by puppet entries in the 2018 Sinulog.

In his homily, Alesna commended Osmeña for implementing the liquor ban in today’s festivities.

“This is one way of concretizing our devotion to the Sto. Niño because faith without action is empty,” he said.

Alesna also asked Cebuanos to “show our love for the little ones.”

He said that devotion should not only end with the display of Sto. Niño images in homes, offices and chapels. Devotion is also manifested by helping the humble, poor, defenseless, powerless, helpless and those who rely on God for support, he added.

“We will only know God and our selves if our identified are not defined by our position, power and influence.” “We have to reach out to these little ones and we have to serve them for us to be completely happy and fulfilled,” Alesna added.