Police to strictly enforce liquor and party ban along Sinulog parade route

Other than securing spectators during the Sinulog Grand Parade, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) will see to it that the liquor and party ban within the five-kilometer radius of the parade route is strictly implemented.

PRO 7 director Chief Superintendent Robert Quenery personally give instructions to personnel deployed at the parade route to ensure the ban is enforced, especially along Mango Avenue, which had been a hot spot of rowdy parties during the past Sinulog festivities.

“Tinututukan natin yan (We will pay close attention to that place). We really have to enforce the executive order of the City Mayor,” Quenery said.

Quenery said that even after the parade, police personnel will still be on stand-by and watch out for revelers who might become drunk and turn rowdy.