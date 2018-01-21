Regine Velasquez-Alcasid: Cebuano audience ‘fun but with own standard’

SINCE Cebu has produced some of the country’s remarkable musical pieces and most admired singers, Cebuanos have always been considered as a tough crowd to perform for.

Even the top singers from GMA Network—Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Asia’s Balladeer Christian Bautista, and Asia’s Pop Sweetheart Julie Anne San Jose—share this observation.

The three performers had their first leg of the “3 Stars 1 Heart” concert last Sunday at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

ADVERTISEMENT

Velasquez-Alcasid said she considers the audience in Cebu as “fun but has its own standards.”

“You have to give a good show. Kasi madaming magagaling sa Cebu na artists and alam nila kung ano ang maganda na performance,” she said during a press conference last Friday evening at Laguna Garden Cafe in Ayala Center Cebu.

She said they had several meetings to make sure that their song numbers and performances would be applauded by Cebuanos.

“Kasi mahirap ‘eh. Kasi you know, as a performer, we get our energy from and we get inspired by the audience’s reaction,” she added.

Bautista, for his part, recognized that Cebuano talents are really good.

He even named Cebuana singer Sheryn Regis, a native of Carcar City, who was his fellow finalist at the “Search for the Star in Million” singing competition in 2013.

“Andami nilang singers dito (Cebu) and they know if the singers or performers are good or not,” Bautista added.

But Bautista also emphasized that even whether he performs in Cebu, Manila, Davao or anywhere in the world, he always makes sure to give his best.

San Jose said she was thankful to be part of “3 Stars 1 Heart.”

“We really worked hard for this and naka-ilang meeting na kami. We really had to choose songs na magugustuhan ng mga Kapusong Cebuanos,” she added.

Their concert’s stage director Paolo Valenciano also revealed during the press conference that he reminded the three singers about Cebuano audience.

“We need to really choose the right songs. We really need to make sure it is a good show because there are really standards here in Cebu,” Valenciano said.

Valenciano was talking based on experience as he had already done several shows in Cebu before.

“Once you gain their respect and broken into that crowd, it becomes enjoyable and one of the best experiences,” he added.

At Saturday’s concert, Cebu talents were also given the chance to share the stage with the three artists.

Bautista had a duet with Danielle May Ozaraga, who won medals at the World Championship of Performing Arts in 2015.

San Jose shared the dance floor with the Disco Remix dancers while Velasquez-Alcasid sang the famous Bisaya love song, “Usahay” as models wearing the creations of renowned designer Cary Santiago paraded on stage.

After the Cebu City leg, the Kapuso Network will next bring the “3 Stars 1 Heart” concert to Dagupan City for its Bangus Festival on April 14.