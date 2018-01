Sinulog 2018 Grand Parade Winners

Street Dancing 1st F1-16 Tribu Buyuganon – Municipality of Abuyog

2nd F1-12 Tribu Katbalauganon – Catbalogn, Samar

3rd Sb-06 Municipality of Tuburan

4th F1-12 Tribu Kandaya-Municipality of Daanbantayan

5th SB-12 Banay Labangon Sinulog Based 1st SB -08 Carcar City Division

2nd SB-12 Banay Labangon

3rd SB-05 Talisay City Central School

4th SB-06 Municipality of Tuburan

5th SB 07 Kulturang Panglaonon- Municiality of Panglao

Best in Costume: SB-08 Carcar City Division SINULOG BASED

BEST IN MUSICALITY 1ST PRIZE: SB-8 Carcar City Division

2ND PRIZE: SB-5 Talisay City Central School

3RD PRIZE: SB-6 Municipality of Tuburan

4TH PRIZE: SB-7 Kulturang Panglaoanon Municipality of Panglao

5TH PRIZE: SB-2 APAS BMO Free Interpretation

1st F1-12 Tribu Kandaya – Municipality of Daanbantayan

2nd F1-07 Tribu Buyuganon -Municipality of Abuyog Leyte

3rd F1-14 Tribu Katbalaugan- Catbalogan City, Samar

4th F1-14 Lumad Basakanon – Barangay Basak San Nicolas

5th F1-15 Tribu Kalivungan – Noth Cotabato Best in Costume: Tribu Kandaya -Municipality of Daanbantayan FREE INTERPRETATION

BEST IN MUSICALITY 1ST PRIZE: FI-06 Tribu Buyuganon – Municipality of Abuyog, Leyte

2ND PRIZE: FI-14 Lumad Basakon – Brgy. Basak San Nicolas

3RD PRIZE: FI-09 Pundok sa Maampuong Tisaanon – Brgy. Tisa BMO

4TH PRIZE: FI- 07 Tribu Katbalaugan – Catbalogan City, Samar

5TH PRIZE: FI-15 Tribu Kalivungan – North Cotabato FLOAT 1ST PRIZE: F12 Astax9 IPI

2ND PRIZE: F28 The Land of Beauty and Bounty- Lanao del Norte

3RD PRIZE: F16 MLhuillier Bildris the Fire Breather HIGANTE 1ST PRIZE: H27 Sweet Life Creative Services and Events

2ND PRIZE: H15 Hershiel- The Corn Sinulog Dancer

3RD PRIZE: H24 Padre Pedro Valderama PUPPETEERS 1ST PRIZE: P08 Orly Johnson A. Fuentes

2ND PRIZE: P07 Angelique Marie G. Arañas

3RD PRIZE: P04 Ryan Cuyos

