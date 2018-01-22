Man shot dead in Mandaue City

A man was shot dead by two unknown motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City around 10 a.m. today, January 22.

The victim was identified as Engr. Roel Perales, 57, from Barangay Poblacion, Compostela town who sustained several gunshot wounds his body.

According to Police Cheif Inspector Michael Beltran, Barangay Jagobiao Police station, Perales was on his way to a project site in Paknaan onboard his Suzuki Vitara pickup truck when the two men shot him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was rushed to the nearest hospital but failed to make it.

Police recovered eight shells of a 45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

According to Beltran, police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailant and also conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.