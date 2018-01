Six person was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) on Sunday, January 21 due to food poisoning.

According to the Chief of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRMO) Nagiel Bañacia, Laboratory findings showed that they ate spoiled rice.

Bañacia said five of the six victims are from Bien Unido, Bohol while the other is from Danao City who came to Cebu to join the Sinulog Festivities.

Bañacia said the victims are now in stable condition.