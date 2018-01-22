Spoiled food downs 6 Sinulog revelers

SIX persons including four minors were brought to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) during the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday due to food poisoning.

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia said that laboratory tests showed that the patients consumed expired food. All of them were already discharged on Monday.

Five of the six victims were friends from Bien Unido, Bohol who came to Cebu to join the Sinulog celebration while the other one was from Danao City.

“Ang kadtong lima nakakaon og expired nga lechon manok ug barbeque. While kadtong taga Danao, pan-os ang iyang bawn nga kan-on,” Bañacia said. (The five patients ate spoiled chicken and barbeque while the patient from Danao ate rancid rice).

Meanwhile, 107 individuals fainted on Sunday inside and within the vicinity of the Basilica Minore del Sto Niño.

Bañacia said that most of those who fainted either missed their breakfast or have low blood sugar.

Bañacia added that it was good that the church implemented a one entrance and one exit rule.

“It helped a lot that wala nag-sugat ang mga taw. Flowing ra ang dagan sa mga devotees.” (It helped that there was a smooth flow of devotees).