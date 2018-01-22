Luigi wants immediate repair of dilapidated roads

COMPLAINTS about the dilapidated roads at Ouano Boulevard in the Mandaue reclamation area may soon be addressed after the 6th Engineering District of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said that rehabilitation work could start next month.

Engr. Suzette Nawanaka of the 6th Engineering District said that the project at Ouano Boulevard was already bidded out and they will soon award the project to a contractor.

Mayor Luigi Quisumbing has called on the DPWH to implement immediate repair after receiving numerous complaints through his FB account and from the FB account of the Mandaue Public Information Office.

The intersection of F.F. Cruz going to Cebu City and the opposite lane going to Mandaue is said to be the most dilapidated.

The project to rehabilitate and upgrade damaged paved roads and secondary roads of the Mandaue causeway with a length of 7.60 kilometers has a total cost of P223,707,000.

Mandaue City councilor Carmelino Del Mar said that since the DPWH has jurisdiction over the project, what the city can do is to have the mayor request the DPWH to effect the repairs the soonest.

He said that the area was also the cause of traffic in the reclamation area since vehicles need to slow down upon passing the bad roads.

Aside from motorists, owners of business establishments in the area were also among the complainants.