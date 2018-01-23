Alleged pushers nabbed during Sinulog festivities

CEBU CITY–Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested 10 suspected drug peddlers and seized packs of shabu amounting to P7 million in six drug busts in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue before and during the Sinulog festival.

The suspects are facing a complaint for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs –a non-bailable offense.

PDEA-7 Director Emerson Margate said they anticipated the entry of illegal drugs in Cebu due to the 10-day festivities of the Sinulog which culminated last Sunday.

“There are those who want to take advantage of the festival because they knew many people will come here,” he said in an interview.

“And so, we intensified our anti-drugs campaign that led to the arrest of 10 suspects from Jan. 18 to 21,” he added.

Based on their investigation, the seized packs of shabu came from different parts of Mindanao. “Usually, the prohibited substances that come here are from Manila. Now, they are using the back door.

They are trying to find a way to transport illegal drugs to Cebu,” Margate said.