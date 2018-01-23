Mandaue City asks party establishments to explain violations

The Mandaue City Legal Office will serve a show cause order today to three establishments in the city – MO2, The Sentral and Club Hatchi- to explain why their business should not be shut down for committing several violations.

According to Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, MO2 and The Sentral failed to secure a mayor’s permit for their special events in relation to the Sinulog last Saturday.

The mayor also said that Club Hatchi had the most number of injuries involving its owner, bouncers and waiters against their customers since December last year.

The show cause order will require the management of the establishments to explain within the day why their business should not be shut down.

“We do not this kind of businesses here in Mandaue who defies our laws and create a hub for trouble,” added Quisumbing.