586 City Hall workers to get bonus — Tom

GARBAGE collectors, whom Mayor Tomas Osmeña described as silent heroes, will be among the 586 City Hall employees that will be given cash incentives by the Cebu City government.

Osmena said that these 586 employees were those who rendered their services during the Sinulog festivities.

He assured those employees that despite the city running out of funds because of the expenditures for the preparations of the Sinulog, the city government would create a bonus system for those workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will work on the bonus system for our city hall workers especially to our silent heroes, the garbage collectors. The city was basically back to normal by daybreak,” he said.

He was referring to the hard work done by the garbage collectors and street sweepers for cleaning the streets and finishing their work hours before the city got back to its normal routine a day after the Sinulog Grand Parade competition.

Osmeña also assured that traffic aides and traffic enforcers would also receive their honoraria.

He cited the work of these people in preparing the Devotee City.

“Everybody (will receive the incentive). Including my staff here they are people who are monitoring and way tug gyud,” Osmeña said.

When asked if the city has plans to give other kinds of incentives, he said cash will do as the people need it more.

He, however, did not say how much would be given to these workers.

But last year, Osmena announced he was planning to give P2,000 to P5,000 cash and a sack of rice to each garbage collector and traffic enforcer.

However, John Paul Gelasque, said that the garbage loaders did not receive the amount because the City Council cut the P250,000 budget for the incentives to P50,000, which irked the mayor, who cancelled it.