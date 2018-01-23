PDEA-7 arrests 11 persons, seizes P7M drugs

IN four days, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested 11 persons and confiscated suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P7 million in their anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu and Mandaue cities during the Sinulog festival week,PDEA-7 Director Emerson Margate said that they anticipated the entry of illegal drugs in Cebu because of the Sinulog celebration.

“There are those who want to take advantage of the festival because they knew many people will come here,” he said in an interview.

“And so, we intensified our anti-drug campaign that led to the arrest of 10 suspects from Jan. 18 to 21,” he added.

These included the arrests of Neressa Aguilar, Marichu Pestano, Virginia Orge, and Ruth Jimenez in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City on Jan. 18 where 290 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated from them.

Based on their investigation, PDEA-7 agents confiscated 1,320 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P7 million during these separate 4-day operations.

Margate said that the illegal drugs came from Mindanao.

“Usually, the prohibited substances that come here are from Manila. Now, they are using the back door. They are trying to find a way to transport illegal drugs to Cebu,” Margate said.

The suspects are detained at the PDEA-7 stockade pending the filing of charges.

Meanwhile, the PDEA-7 has received new equipment from their Central Office to help them in their war against drugs.

These include a drone, six body cameras, handheld radios, ballistic helmets and vests.