Confidence in BOC but biz leaders remain vigilant

CEBU business leaders remain confident about the decisions of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) regarding the reassignment of Elvira Cruz as Cebu Customs District Collector.

Glenn Soco, immediate past president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), said they trust the internal decision-making of the BOC.

“We just have to remain vigilant as well. And likewise help in terms of attaining the government’s objective in reducing corruption and red tape in government,” he told CDN.

Soco, who will be formally replaced by former MCCI internal vice president Stanley Go, said businesses have an important role in checking the transactions at the BOC since there are a lot of businesses that deal with the bureau.

Cruz was relieved as district collector of Cebu three months ago after she and former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon as well as other Customs officials were accused by Senator Panfilo Lacson of receiving payoffs from smuggled shipments in major ports.

Cruz denied the accusation and pointed out that Lacson failed to provide any evidence to support his allegations.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña explained during Cruz’s formal installation last Monday that her relief was not due to corruption allegations but her failure to meet the BOC’s target collection in September 2017.

Lapeña said he expects Cruz to do a better job in revenue collection.

Improvements

Philexport Cebu chairman Apolinar Suarez said they expect improvements with the changes in the BOC.

Suarez explained that the BOC deals mostly with imports rather than exports, which they only check to ensure there are no illegal items being exported by industry players

“As far as exportation is concerned, they (BOC) have a very good relationship with them (industry players). I guess it’s work as usual for them. It’s for them to decide because they have also their job to do especially on importation,” added Suarez.