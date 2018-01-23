Three night spots face revocation of biz permits

Three establishments in Mandaue City will have to explain why they held Sinulog parties without the proper permits from City Hall or face revocation of their business permits.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing issued a show cause order to MO2 Restobar located at Moonlight Street, Subangdaku North Reclamation Area, Club Hatchi, at M.C. Briones Street, Barangay Tipolo and Sentral Bar and Lounge at the Norkis Cyberpark in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City.

The orders were served last night when the establishments opened for business but since Sentral Bar and Lounge was closed, its show cause order could not be served.

“Wherefore, premises considered, this (show cause order) is hereby issued directing you to SHOW CAUSE why the City will not exercise its power to revoke or to suspend your application for renewal of your business permit,” the order read.

The three establishments were given five days to “show cause or comply with this order.”

In the Facebook page of the Mandaue City Public Information Office, Quisumbing was quoted as saying, “The City Legal Office by today will issue a show cause order to the three establishments, and we are looking for filing personal liabilities against the people involved.”

The show cause order cited provisions of the Local Government Code giving chief executives the power to issue business licenses and permits and to revoke them for any violation of the conditions under which these licenses and permits are issued.

It also cited the Charter of the city of Mandaue which provides the general powers and duties of the mayor, one of which is “to grant or refuse city licenses or permits of all classes and to revoke the same for violation of the conditions upon which they are granted, or if acts, prohibited by law or city ordinance are being committed under the protection of such licenses or in the premises in which the business for which the same has been granted, is carried for any other good reason of general interest.”

Furthermore, business permits in Mandaue City provide terms and conditions, among these, compliance of city ordinances, resolutions, executive orders and is subject to revocation when public interest, safety and welfare requires.

According to the mayor, MO2 Restobar held two simultaneous events last Saturday, January 20, without a permit from the city. They also did not coordinate with the city government regarding their event, which resulted to illegally parked cars spilling towards Ouano Avenue, creating a traffic jam. Traffic enforcers had to be pulled out from their regular assignments to assist untangling the traffic jam.

Club Hatchi’s business permit renewal was also put on hold after police records showed that there were 66 disturbances which happened in the establishment, 27 of which involved its employees, guards and bouncers who inflicted harm on their customers.

“If we cannot ensure a baseline of safety for the people because the employees themselves are the ones inflicting injuries to their customers, they have to show cause because they cannot keep the peace,” Quisumbing said.

Chief Insp. Genilo Veraque of the Subangdaku Police Station said they had responded several trouble alarms at Club Hatchi that it has become a headache for them.

Even the Sentral Bar and Lounge also had its share of trouble alarms, according to police records.

“I am very much insulted that despite the denial of a permit from the city, they pushed through with the event, despite being told days prior, that the city will not allow a Sunday party event. They changed it to Saturday, but we had already permitted an event at the City Times Square and we did not allow simultaneous events due to lack of police and traffic personnel,” the mayor said.

He said he learned that the owner himself, a certain Kyle Quisumbing Bralante, punched a customer. Bralante is the mayor’s first degree cousin.

The incident happened on December 10, 2017, when Bralante punched a certain Charles Joseph Ramos after a confrontation. Bralante and Ramos were brought to the police station and both were supposed to have settled the matter but it was later learned that Ramos filed a case of physical injuries against Bralante.

“Kung ang tag-iya mismo ang mangulata, how can we expect the bouncers and employees to continue to keep the peace as they think they are a private army,” Quisumbing said.

“While we appreciate the vibrant night life in the city, it should not come at the cost of the safety and security of the peace and order of the city and it should not be an inconvenience to the people outside the venue,” the mayor added.

He said if they choose to ignore the law then they should not be allowed to operate in Mandaue City.

“Apparently the operation of your business in violation of the established laws, ordinances, rules and regulations puts public interest, safety and welfare of the people at stake,” the show cause order further read.