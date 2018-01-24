Man arrested in Talisay buy-bust

A man was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by joint efforts of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and Talisay City Police.

Rodilo del Labajo, 27, was arrested by authorities in Sitio Kilawan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu on January 23, Tuesday afternoon.

Confiscated from Labajo were 10 small pieces of suspected shabu, with a total worth of P2,000.

SPO3 Yvonne Illustisimo of Talisay City Police said the arrest came after a concerned citizen complained about his illegal drug activities in the area.

Labajo is now detained in the city jail pending the filing of charges against him.