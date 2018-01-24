Father hacked, choked by own sons

A 67-year-old father was rushed to the hospital after he was choked and hacked by his two sons in Barangay Bonbon, Aloguinsan town, Cebu on January 23, Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Celso Tabaluna, who suffered a hack wound in his head.

The suspects, Randy, 26, hacked his father, and his brother Antonio, 38, choked Tacaluna.

According to police desk officer SPO1 Solomon Carduza, Antonio had an argument with his father before the incident happened. Randy then joined the fight and hacked his father using a bolo.

The suspects are now detained pending the filing of charges for frustrated parricide.