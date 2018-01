More than P1-Million worth of cash prizes will be given away in the upcoming SM2SM Run 8 this February 18.

This was announced in a press conference on Wednesday at the SM City Cebu that was attended by SM Prime Holdings Inc. Vice President Marissa Fernan, SM Super Malls Assistant Vice President for Markerting Jenjen Amigo, and race director Joel Baring.

The footrace starts and ends at the SM City Cebu and will feature 21k, 12k, 8k and 4k distances.