Sibonga barangay officials for drug testing today

The Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) conducts mandatory drug testing today covering barangay officials in Sibonga town, south of Cebu.

CPADAO has facilitated drug testing in different Cebu towns this month.

Out of the 64 Naga City Hall workers that underwent the said testing last January 22, one job order employee tested positive.

Another drug testing in Dalaguete town required 134 municipal workers, police officers, barangay officials and tanods and surrenderers to undergo the testing. Two surrenderers tested positive.

CPADAO head Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano-Meca said the results, however, are still subject for further confirmatory tests.