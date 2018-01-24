Search for article

Sibonga barangay officials for drug testing today

SHARES:

01:10 PM January 24th, 2018

Recommended
By: Morexette Marie Erram, January 24th, 2018 01:10 PM

The Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) conducts mandatory drug testing today covering barangay officials in Sibonga town, south of Cebu.

CPADAO has facilitated drug testing in different Cebu towns this month.

Out of the 64 Naga City Hall workers that underwent the said testing last January 22, one job order employee tested positive.

Another drug testing in Dalaguete town required 134 municipal workers, police officers, barangay officials and tanods and surrenderers to undergo the testing. Two surrenderers tested positive.

CPADAO head Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano-Meca said the results, however, are still subject for further confirmatory tests.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.