11 people jailed for peddling drugs

Eleven drug personalities were arrested in a series of buy-bust operations in five barangays in Danao City – Barangay Looc, Poblacion, Sabang, Guinacot, and Camaligbato.

The Danao City Police seized shabu worth P42,480 from the suspects Wednesday dawn.

The arrested persons were Nida Almerez, Rocky Barucan, Alfred Muñoz, Arnold Lawas, Girwelben Lapitan, Michael Dagatan, Joseph Calzada, Kieth Lao, Mansueto Batucan, Hermosilla Rivera and Jestoni Tabla.

The suspects are now detained pending the filing of charges against them.